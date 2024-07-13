Clifden RNLI called to assist three divers following emergency situation
Volunteer crew and lifeboats from Clifden RNLI were launched on Thursday evening to assist three divers who had experienced a rapid ascent near Friar Island.
The divers got into difficulty a mile to the south of Inishbofin.
The Atlantic 85 lifeboat Joyce King, helmed by Owen Hayes with crew Chris Nee and Conor O Malley made their way to the scene followed by Clifden’s all weather lifeboat under John Mullen as Coxswain with Joe Acton, Dave Reilly, Caroline Barry, and Shane Conneely as crew.
The crew, along with members of the local community helped the divers from the dive boat to the airstrip on Inishbofin where they were airlifted by Sligo based helicopter R118 to University Hospital Galway for hyperbaric treatment.
