Clifden prepares for the 100th Annual Connemara Pony Show that begins on Tuesday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The busiest week of the year is coming up in Clifden as the Connemara capital hosts the Connemara Pony Show and related events.

This is the 100th Annual Show since the event first came on the calendar in the 1920s.

There was a Connemara Pony Show in South Woodstock in Vermont in the United States last month, and a Show in Wagga Wagga in southern Australia during St Patrick’s weekend.

Just two of the many venues internationally where the Connemara Pony is the star of the show.

The pony is a worldwide ambassador for Connemara

It was not like that 100 years ago.

At that time, hardship was rampant in Connemara, prompting a headline in the Connacht Tribune which read “Starvation in Connemara”.

It was in those difficult years that the Connemara Pony Breeders Society took root and subsequently branched across the world. It all comes back home this week.

The 100th Annual Show is organised by a new community company based in Clifden. That’s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and there are 700 ponies booked in for a three-day sale from Friday until Sunday.

And to add to the excitement, the Chamber of Commerce draw takes place on Thursday night for a luxury home in Clifden.