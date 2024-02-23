Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns
The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recent arena concerns.
The Connemara Breeders’ Society posted online that experts have evaluated the arena, saying it should not used until further notice, due to safety concerns.
Comments under the post welcomed the news that the arena had been looked at, with many saying it was not up to scratch.
The organisers have confirmed to Galway Bay FM news that they will know more after a meeting next week, but it is their aim for the show to go ahead.
The annual show is scheduled to take place this year from August 20th-23rd.
