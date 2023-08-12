  • Services

Services

Clifden packed ahead of Connemara Pony Show but question marks over year-round vibrancy and sustainability

Published:

Clifden packed ahead of Connemara Pony Show but question marks over year-round vibrancy and sustainability
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden is thronged in the run-up to this year’s Connemara Pony Show, which runs from this Tuesday until Friday

It marks the one-hundredth anniversary of the Connemara Pony Breeder’s Society

However, recent Census statistics show that the demographic picture of Clifden raises question marks year-round vibrancy and sustainability in the town.

All that is now needed is the sunshine to paint a great picture of Clifden in mid-August. The crowds are in and the splendid Connemara ponies will be a sight to behold this week.

It is a town rich in history and the capital of Connemara.

However, recent statistics from the Census are disappointing and challenging.

The first report from the 2022 Census showed a drop of 6.2% in the town population as compared to six years ago. That followed a significant drop in Clifden’s population between 2011 and 2016.

Only three towns and villages in Connacht and Donegal with a population over 1500 had a population drop in the period from 2016 to 2022 and Clifden was the worst affected in the region.

The most recent statistics from the Census now show that Clifden has the oldest population profile in Co Galway towns.

The national average for this section is 38.8 years.

However, the average age for Clifden town’s year around inhabitants is touching of 44 years.

More like this:
no_space
Gardai appealing for help in tracing a missing 35-year-old woman in County Galway.

JM Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing 35 year-old woman in County Galway. ...

no_space
Gardaí appeal for help on missing woman

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a woman missing from Loughrea. 35-year...

no_space
Athenry-based author shortlisted in British Fantasy Awards

Athenry-based author David Green has been shortlisted for the British Fantasy Awards His book...

no_space
Permission granted for new playschool in Clifden

County planners have granted permission for a new playschool in Clifden. The playschool would...

no_space

The deadline is approaching for artists living or working in Galway to apply for an internationa...

no_space
Nigerian hopefuls ensure international dimension for local elections

Islammiyah Saudique-Kadejo is not a name that rolls off the tongue; nor does it fit easily on an ...

no_space
Parents fear they cannot meet back to school cost

Half of primary school parents are worried they won’t be able to meet the cost of the next term –...

no_space
Shortage of priests could lead to delays for burials

Bereaved families across Galway may face a much longer delay before they can bury their deceased ...

no_space
Ballygar GP Martin Daly asks parents to use the free GP care for under 8s “responsibly”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leading GP, Ballygar’s Dr Martin Daly, is asking parents to...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up