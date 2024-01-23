Clifden now to be without water until 2 tomorrow afternoon

Clifden will be without its public water supply until 2 tomorrow afternoon

The works were previously set to be completed by midnight tonight





The disruption started yesterday with a major leak on the Clifden Regional Supply Scheme

An alternative water supply is in place at Clifden Water Treatment Works, the Mart car park, the Station House Hotel car park, The Court House, the Hospital and Saint Anne’s Nursing Home.

Uisce Eireann says water taken from these tankers must be boiled before consumption.

