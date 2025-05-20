Clifden Men’s Shedders find balance and calm in Tai Chi and Mindfulness Course

Twenty-one men from Marconi Men’s Shed, Clifden are reaping the rewards of better health and well-bring after they recently completed an eight-week ‘Tai Chi and Mindfulness’ Course.

The course was organised by the Carers Department, HSE West and North West, with funding from Galway County Council’s ‘Healthy Galway Fund’. Participants were presented with certificates last month at a special ceremony held in Clifden District Hospital.

Tom McWilliam from Ballyconneely, Chairperson of the Marconi Men’s Shed, shared his thoughts on the course.

“Tai Chi and Mindfulness have taught us to focus on our breathing and truly live in the present moment, which really helps to quiet the mind from everyday stresses,” he said.

“The course also brought us closer together, creating a strong sense of connection within the group. We shared a lot of laughter and supported one another throughout—it really reflects the spirit of the Men’s Shed.”

Peter Jeffries from Clifden also completed the course – at the age of 81.

“This was my second time doing the course, and I didn’t miss a single class either time—every week was fantastic,” he said.

“Tai Chi is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels—I’m living proof at 81 years old and the oldest participant in the group. It’s a low-impact exercise with slow, gentle movements combined with mindful breathing.

“The course also gave me and my fellow shedders a great social outlet and the chance to meet new people and make lasting friendships,” he added.

“All participants reported improvements in their overall health and well-being after completing the eight-week course,” said Michelle Harrison, Manager of the Carers Department, HSE West and North West.

“They highlighted a wide range of benefits, including better sleep, improved coordination and flexibility, a greater sense of calm and relaxation, enhanced mood, increased shoulder mobility, reduced joint stiffness and pain, improved fitness, better stress management, more energy, and overall improvements in both physical and mental well-being.”

Regular Tai Chi and Mindfulness practice has been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved balance and flexibility, reduced stress and anxiety, lowered blood pressure, improved immune function, relief of chronic pain and inflammatory conditions, and improved cognitive function.

If you’re interested in joining the Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden, contact Geraldine Kelly on 095 37125.

Pictured: Attending the ‘Tai Chi and Mindfulness Course’ Presentation of Certificates Ceremony in Clifden were (front – from left) John O’Malley; Tim Hickey; Jimmy O’Toole; Peter Jeffries; Michelle Harrison, Manager, Carers Department, HSE West and North West; Joseph Coyne; Percy Hyland, with (back) Padraig Duane; Donal Thorp; Terence McWilliam; Stephen Gibbons; Gerry Coyne; Tom McWilliam; Stewart Clark; Peter Carey; Tom King; Natalia Krause, Tai Chi and Mindfulness Instructor and Tim Gough.