Clifden lifeboat helps two sailors after yacht gets into difficulty off Roundstone

Clifden lifeboat has helped two sailors whose yacht got into difficulty off Roundstone

Their 26ft yacht got into difficulty while on passage from Roundstone last evening





The lifeboat with five crew members made its way to the scene at the request of the Irish Coast Guard.

The sailors had managed to cut the ropes loose and get the yacht was back under sail.

However, as the engine had no power the lifeboat stood by and escorted the sailors as the yacht made its way safely into Clifden

The lifeboat crew then assisted them onto a visitor mooring.

