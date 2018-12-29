Clifden has highest pass rate for driving tests nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden has the highest pass rate in the country for people doing their driving test.

77 percent of those who sat their test in the Connemara town passed – the highest figure in Ireland by a significant margin.

It’s followed by Tuam in 4th place, with a 60 percent pass rate.

Loughrea was further down the rankings, with a pass rate of 54 percent.

However, the figures show the majority of car drivers across the country failed their test between January and October.

These figures released by the Road Safety Authority to The Journal dot ie show the pass and fail rates at test centres across the country in the first 10 months of the year.

49 per cent of people who took their test passed – compared to 51 per cent who failed.

Kilrush in Co. Clare had the lowest pass rate of just 34 per cent.

That’s followed by Kilkenny on 37 per cent and Raheny in Dublin on 38 per cent.

All four test centres in the capital had some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Those with the highest pass rates are mainly based in the north and west.

Newcastle in Limerick is next on 62 per cent with Donegal on 61.