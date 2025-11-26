Clifden gets the green light for transformation

Planning permission has been granted for the ‘transformational’ Clifden town regeneration plan.

The planning approval, which has been granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála, paves the way for Galway County Council to seek funding for the scheme which includes for the creation of a new Harbour Park, south of Beach Road, and a major reconfiguration of the town centre a re-design of Beach Road Quay.

Welcoming the news, local Councillor Eileen Mannion said what was proposed would create improved community facilities while also attracting tourism.

“The delivery of this regeneration project will be transformational for Clifden and it will ensure that the town will continue to attract visitors to the area and extend the tourist season.

“It will also ensure that Clifden continues to be a vibrant town for the local community and will provide enhanced amenity facilities for all age groups,” she said.

The proposals which have been green-lit by planners include alterations to the town centre area on Seaview Road, Main Street, Market Street, Market Hill, Bridgewell Lane, Bridge Street and Hulk Street.

In these areas, roads are to be resurfaced with parking spaces realigned. The changes will result in the removal of 58 existing on-street parking spaces leaving a total of 155.

Footpaths on these streets are to be widened and there will be improved public lighting throughout the town.

As part of the town centre overhaul, the Beacon statue is to be relocated and a series of new pieces of public art installed at various locations.

Cllr Mannion said there were concerns raised locally about the reduction in on-street parking but said there were “plans to address this with additional off-street parking”.

Works on the Beach Road Quay are to include formal mooring bollards, and pedestrian and seating on the quay side of the route where there will be six separate seating areas.

Reparatory works will be carried out on the quay wall – resetting dislodged stones, removing vegetation and carrying out remedial masonry works.

Railings along the quay wall are to be replaced and public lighting will be installed on the roadside.

Redevelopment of the Harbour Park area will see the removal of the existing playground and the construction of a new park to include multi-age playground areas alongside cycle parking, picnic benches, a climbing wall, pump track, running track and a carpark.

New amphitheatre-style performance spaces will also be located in the park, as well as a sports pitch.

In granting permission for the scheme, for which the application was submitted in October 2024, An Coimisiún Pleanála said the works proposed would “ensure the delivery of good-quality open-space, encourage modal shift, enhance the shared use of spaces with a priority on pedestrian uses”.

The scheme would ensure “the town centre remains the primary focus for retail and service activity” and was “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Cllr Mannion said Government approved funding to get the scheme to ‘shovel-ready’ stage five years ago, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Plan. This funding led to the successful planning application and funding was now required to deliver on those plans.

“The planning approval will now allow Galway County Council seek funding to deliver this ambitious project for Clifden,” she said.

A total of ten conditions were attached to the final grant of permission, mostly around ensuring compliance with environmental and archaeological requirements.

A number of changes have been sought in one condition which stipulates that all loading bays in the design must comply with the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets.

Rain garden planting areas at the junction of Market Street and Bridewell Lane must be revised to maintain existing access, and to ensure safe left-turning movements for vehicles onto Market Street; and signage musts be installed for pedestrians and vehicles at Beach Road and Beach Road Quay.

Pictured: Transformational…Cllr Eileen Mannion