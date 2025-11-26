Clifden gets the green light for transformation

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 4 minutes read
Planning permission has been granted for the ‘transformational’ Clifden town regeneration plan.
The planning approval, which has been granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála, paves the way for Galway County Council to seek funding for the scheme which includes for the creation of a new Harbour Park, south of Beach Road, and a major reconfiguration of the town centre a re-design of Beach Road Quay.
Welcoming the news, local Councillor Eileen Mannion said what was proposed would create improved community facilities while also attracting tourism.
“The delivery of this regeneration project will be transformational for Clifden and it will ensure that the town will continue to attract visitors to the area and extend the tourist season.
“It will also ensure that Clifden continues to be a vibrant town for the local community and will provide enhanced amenity facilities for all age groups,” she said.
The proposals which have been green-lit by planners include alterations to the town centre area on Seaview Road, Main Street, Market Street, Market Hill, Bridgewell Lane, Bridge Street and Hulk Street.
In these areas, roads are to be resurfaced with parking spaces realigned. The changes will result in the removal of 58 existing on-street parking spaces leaving a total of 155.
Footpaths on these streets are to be widened and there will be improved public lighting throughout the town.
As part of the town centre overhaul, the Beacon statue is to be relocated and a series of new pieces of public art installed at various locations.
Cllr Mannion said there were concerns raised locally about the reduction in on-street parking but said there were “plans to address this with additional off-street parking”.
Works on the Beach Road Quay are to include formal mooring bollards, and pedestrian and seating on the quay side of the route where there will be six separate seating areas.
Reparatory works will be carried out on the quay wall – resetting dislodged stones, removing vegetation and carrying out remedial masonry works.
Railings along the quay wall are to be replaced and public lighting will be installed on the roadside.
Redevelopment of the Harbour Park area will see the removal of the existing playground and the construction of a new park to include multi-age playground areas alongside cycle parking, picnic benches, a climbing wall, pump track, running track and a carpark.
New amphitheatre-style performance spaces will also be located in the park, as well as a sports pitch.
In granting permission for the scheme, for which the application was submitted in October 2024, An Coimisiún Pleanála said the works proposed would “ensure the delivery of good-quality open-space, encourage modal shift, enhance the shared use of spaces with a priority on pedestrian uses”.
The scheme would ensure “the town centre remains the primary focus for retail and service activity” and was “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.
Cllr Mannion said Government approved funding to get the scheme to ‘shovel-ready’ stage five years ago, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Plan. This funding led to the successful planning application and funding was now required to deliver on those plans.
“The planning approval will now allow Galway County Council seek funding to deliver this ambitious project for Clifden,” she said.
A total of ten conditions were attached to the final grant of permission, mostly around ensuring compliance with environmental and archaeological requirements.
A number of changes have been sought in one condition which stipulates that all loading bays in the design must comply with the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets.
Rain garden planting areas at the junction of Market Street and Bridewell Lane must be revised to maintain existing access, and to ensure safe left-turning movements for vehicles onto Market Street; and signage musts be installed for pedestrians and vehicles at Beach Road and Beach Road Quay.
Pictured: Transformational…Cllr Eileen Mannion
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Over 3,600 waiting for eye-care treatment in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 3,600 people are now on waiting lists for e...
Galway student presented with prestigious Global Undergraduate Award
A Philosophy student from Galway was among the elite winners from across the world at the Global ...
Little Blue Heroes enjoy day to remember at Emergency Services Blue Light Day
Galway’s everyday heroes met those of the Little Blue variety recently for a day to remember at t...
Taoiseach asked to intervene on Portiuncula maternity meeting
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has been asked to direct the Health Min...
Man who raped niece in West fails to have sentence reduced
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA convicted child sex offender who humiliated and deg...
Garda appeal after pedestrian badly injured in Oranmore e-bike collision
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for information, after a pedestr...
UHG under pressure today with highest trolley figures nationwide
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG has the highest number of patients on trolleys in...
City medtech wins €1.1m grant to advance cancer device in US
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city-based medtech has won a €1.1m grant to advance...
Annual lease proposal of Galway Airport renews debate over its use
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe annual proposal to lease the Galway Airport site ...