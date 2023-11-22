Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this weekend
Brendan Flynn founded the Clifden Arts Festival almost 50 years ago and he continues to be a central figure.
Brendan Flynn might say he has arrangements to make for next year’s Arts Festival rather than being honored on the 25th of November.
Being the humblest of men he might, indeed, balk at being referred to as Doctor Brendan Flynn.
A Doctor he is and deservedly so; the distinction was conferred on him by the University of Galway for his outstanding work in education, in the arts, and in the community.
A teacher by profession and a native of Taughmaconnell just over the Galway border in Roscommon, Brendan came as a teacher to Clifden a half-century ago. His contribution to Connemara in educational, cultural, and economic terms has been immense.
The earliest plans for an Arts Week took place under Brendan’s baton in the Clifden Community School. From there it has blossomed forth into the biggest Community Arts Festival in Ireland. Brendan has been a mainstay of the Festival all through those 47 years.
His adopted town and Connemara countryside will thank Brendan Flynn on the 25th of November at the Station House in Clifden.
The post Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
