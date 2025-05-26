Clifden driving test centre to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the RSA

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden driving test centre is to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the Road Safety Authority.

In a post on social media over the weekend Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said that she was notified by the RSA it would be closed due to “increased traffic in the area”.

But speaking to Galway Talks earlier today, Chief Operations Officer Brendan Walsh was adamant that was not the case.

This evening Deputy Farrell provided FYI Galway with a written copy of the response she received from Brendan Walsh on Friday that “the Clifden driving test centre will close for the summer months June, July and August due to increased traffic in the area”.

Deputy Farrell said the RSA seems to have shifted into reverse, by clarifying today that the centre would remain open for the summer.

She said this is absolutely the right decision given the backlog of people waiting to take their driving tests.

Mr Walsh told John Morley this morning wires might have gotten crossed at some point – but tests will continue in Clifden.