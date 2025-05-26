  • Services

Services

Clifden driving test centre to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the RSA

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Clifden driving test centre to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the RSA
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden driving test centre is to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the Road Safety Authority.

In a post on social media over the weekend Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said that she was notified by the RSA it would be closed due to “increased traffic in the area”.

But speaking to Galway Talks earlier today, Chief Operations Officer Brendan Walsh was adamant that was not the case.

This evening Deputy Farrell provided FYI Galway with a written copy of the response she received from Brendan Walsh on Friday that “the Clifden driving test centre will close for the summer months June, July and August due to increased traffic in the area”.

Deputy Farrell said the RSA seems to have shifted into reverse, by clarifying today that the centre would remain open for the summer.

She said this is absolutely the right decision given the backlog of people waiting to take their driving tests.

Mr Walsh told John Morley this morning wires might have gotten crossed at some point – but tests will continue in Clifden.

More like this:
no_space
Power outages in Galway rise by 40 per cent which is double the national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanned and unplanned power outages in Galway increas...

no_space
Inland Fisheries Ireland re-opens Galway, Erriff and Moy fisheries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInland Fisheries Ireland is today re-opening the Galw...

no_space
Galway wins big at Salthill hosted Irish Animation Awards 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway’s Moetion Films has won two Irish Animation Aw...

no_space
Gaeltacht Minister to present Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh awards in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary will be in Salthill ...

no_space
Just one XL Bully dog surrendered in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust one XL Bully type dog was surrendered in Galway ...

no_space
RSA refutes claim Clifden driving test centre to close during summer months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Road Safety Authority has moved to refute claims ...

no_space
Galway represented on EY Entrepreneur Of The Year trade mission to Japan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway’s Seamus Fahey of ICS Medical Devices in Bally...

no_space
Arts Council to allocate 2.2 million euro to 16 festivals across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Arts Council is to support 16 festivals across Ga...

no_space
Appeal to ABP over refurbishment of former Mayfly Inn in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeals been taken to An Bord Pleanala over plans ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up