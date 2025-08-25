  • Services

Clifden Community and Enterprise hub edging closer as win a home raises 1.8 million euro

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clifden Community and Enterprise hub is edging closer as the Win-a-Home fundraiser run by Connemara Chamber has raised 1.8 million euro.

The hub will provide vital professional resources and support to local businesses, creating new opportunities for the entire community.

The winner of the draw was 59-year-old American Douglas Berg from Wisconsin who is now the owner of a 3-bedroom luxurious duplex apartment in Clifden.

Douglas’ great great grandfather was Robert Barry from Carna and great great grandmother was Barbara Conneely from Lettermullan. His great grandfather was William Barry from Inverin.

Douglas has been to Ireland numerous times over the years and is a regular visitor and friend of the Emigrants and Diaspora Centre in Carna which is run by well known Connemara journalist Máirtín Ó Catháin.

In just over four months, Connemara Chamber raised over €1.8 million which has proved to be one of the most successful fundraising draws ever to take place in Ireland.

Tickets were bought in all 32 counties and in 40 countries around the world including the UK, across Europe & Asia. Tickets were also sold in Australia and in all 50 American states.

All proceeds from the draw are going towards the development of the state-of-the-art community and enterprise hub in the centre of Clifden.

