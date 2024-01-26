  • Services

Clifden back open for business as water supply restored

Published:

Clifden back open for business as water supply restored
Clifden is back open for business, as water supply has been restored to homes and businesses.

There is still a boil water notice in place, but Councillor Eileen Mannion has said people will be relieved to learn supply has been coming back from this afternoon.


People in the town have been without water since Monday, due to a leak on the Clifden Regional Supply Scheme

A pipe has now been laid overground by crews, allowing the reservoir to be filled – and it’s expected a normal supply will be restored to all by this evening

Councillor Mannion says it’s a relief to all in the area, who have come together over the past week:

The post Clifden back open for business as water supply restored appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

