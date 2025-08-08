Clifden Arts Festival hits the right note
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Judy Murphy
The eclectic music programme for this year’s Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 17-28 in the North Connemara town, will range from sean-nós to electronic experimentation, from Beethoven to banjos.
Groups taking part include Grosse Isle, a trio who fuse traditional Irish and Québécois music with multi-lingual storytelling and top-class musicianship. Made up of uilleann piper Fiachra O’Regan from Roundstone, Québécois fiddler and singer Sophie Lavoie and guitarist François-Félix Roy, Grosse Isle take their name from the historic Canadian island where Irish emigrants to Canada arrived during the Great Famine.
Their latest album, Homérique, draws on the folklore and shared history of Ireland and Canada, with songs in French, English and Irish.
The 11-strong White Horse Guitar Club is another favourite at the Clifden festival. This ensemble of voices and acoustic guitars blend Americana, folk music and Irish storytelling, and are known for their sensitive arrangements and rich harmonies.
Also taking to the festival stage this year are Galway folk-Americana trio, The Raines – Ruth Dillon, Juliana Erkkonen and Yvonne Tiernan – again known for their harmonies and musical arrangements. And there’s Cork folk singer and instrumentalist Meadhbh Walsh, whose blend of original and traditional Irish songs has won her fans of all ages.
Traditional musicians Zoë Conway and John McIntyre, described by the BBC as “one of the best folk duos on the planet,” will return to Clifden with their signature blend of fiddle, guitar, classical and jazz influences.
And local talent will be to the fore when Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta join pianist Ryan Molloy for a Music Network collaboration that will bridge tradition and innovation, sean-nós and contemporary composition.
The classical strand includes a rare Irish première of Lumières: A Baroque Mass for the 21st Century by Jacques Loussier, performed by Cantairí Chonamara and Cór Mhaigh Eo, and the return of the Banbha Quartet with works by Haydn, Beckett and Tchaikovsky.
Irish pianist John O’Conor, hailed internationally for his interpretation of Beethoven’s canon, will also perform at this year’s festival. The energetic, evergreen Hothouse Flowers will headline the contemporary line-up, while All Folk’d Up and Death Milkshake will add further energy to the programme.
As always, the venues will range from churches and theatres to pubs and public spaces.
For the full programme and tickets go to www.clifdenartsfestival.ie.
Pictured: Folk-Americana group The Raines: Ruth Dillon, Julia Erkkonen and Yvonne Tiernan.
