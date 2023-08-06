Cleggan Coast Guard involved in two rescues on Omey Beach

-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Cleggan Coast Guard has been involved in two callouts on Omey Beach in the past 24 hours.
The first was a medical emergency at 3.40pm on Saturday where the patient, a male, suffered a cardiac arrest and Cleggan Coast Guard was called out to assist along with Clifden RNLI, Clifden Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.
The patient was transferred by Helicopter to University College Hospital in Galway.
The second happened just fifty minutes later at 4.30pm when a car got trapped in the sand, which necessitated the Coast Guard to get involved.
Cleggan Coast Guard has reiterated the importance of being careful on the beaches of Connemara during the Bank Holiday weekend.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Additional funding secured for the Shannon Banks accessible walkway
It has been confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that additional funding has been secured for the Sha...
Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry to benefit from government funding for small-scale cultural events
Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry are to benefit from a government fund for small-scale cultu...
People in Galway encouraged to have conversations about palliative care following the launch of Palliative Care Week
The All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care are encouraging the people of Galway to...
Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities to enter phase two
Improvement works at Caherlistrane community facilities are to enter phase two Galway County ...
How Congo kindness helped to save African missionaries
It might have taken more than half a century, but after 57 long years, a Ballinasloe Franciscan S...
Pensioner in court over old right of way dispute
A decades-old dispute over a right of way landed an 85-year-old man in court, accused of knocking...
Major Festivals underway in Ballygar and Dunmore
Two long-running festivals are now underway in both Ballygar and Dunmore. This year is the 79...
Disability-friendly picnic benches secured for Portumna under regeneration plan
Disability-friendly picnic benches have been secured for Portumna under a major regeneration pro...
Government funding for Galway Local Sports Partnership
Galway Local Sports Partnership is to get 100 thousand euro in government funding It’s ...