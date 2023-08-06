  • Services

Cleggan Coast Guard involved in two rescues on Omey Beach

Published:

Cleggan Coast Guard has been involved in two callouts on Omey Beach in the past 24 hours.

The first was a medical emergency at 3.40pm on Saturday where the patient, a male, suffered a cardiac arrest and Cleggan Coast Guard was called out to assist along with Clifden RNLI, Clifden Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

The patient was transferred by Helicopter to University College Hospital in Galway.

The second happened just fifty minutes later at 4.30pm when a car got trapped in the sand, which necessitated the Coast Guard to get involved.

Cleggan Coast Guard has reiterated the importance of being careful on the beaches of Connemara during the Bank Holiday weekend.

