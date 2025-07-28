Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply declared safe to drink

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann has assured Cleggan/Claddaghduff customers the water is safe to drink and meets regulatory standards

While naturally occurring compounds are causing some taste and odour issues specialised testing has confirmed that the water is safe

Last month, Uisce Éireann was made aware of taste and odour issues which are affecting some customers served by the Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply

It assured impacted customers that this issue has been treated as a priority

The latest test results indicate the presence of some naturally occurring compounds in the raw water source

This has led led to some customers on the supply detecting an earthy, musty smell and taste from their drinking water

However the water authority can confirm that drinking water microbiological and chemical analysis has indicated that the water is compliant with drinking water regulations

Uisce Éireann’s Eoin Hughes says while the smell and taste can be unpleasant for some customers, these naturally occurring compounds are not harmful and the water remains safe to drink

He added as a precaution, thy have increased testing on this supply and are keeping the situation under close review