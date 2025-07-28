  • Services

Services

Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply declared safe to drink

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply declared safe to drink
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann has assured Cleggan/Claddaghduff customers the water is safe to drink and meets regulatory standards

While naturally occurring compounds are causing some taste and odour issues specialised testing has confirmed that the water is safe

Last month, Uisce Éireann was made aware of taste and odour issues which are affecting some customers served by the Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply

It assured impacted customers that this issue has been treated as a priority

The latest test results indicate the presence of some naturally occurring compounds in the raw water source

This has led led to some customers on the supply detecting an earthy, musty smell and taste from their drinking water

However the water authority can confirm that drinking water microbiological and chemical analysis has indicated that the water is compliant with drinking water regulations

Uisce Éireann’s Eoin Hughes says while the smell and taste can be unpleasant for some customers, these naturally occurring compounds are not harmful and the water remains safe to drink

He added as a precaution, thy have increased testing on this supply and are keeping the situation under close review

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Eireann forced to provide alternative supplies in Lurgan Park as repair work postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann has been forced to provide alternative ...

no_space
Health Minister urged to make statement and outline roadmap on maternity services future at Portiuncula

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister for Heath Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is being...

no_space
UHG under severe pressure with 70 patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG is under severe pressure today, with 70 patients ...

no_space
Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst main at Lurgan Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews are working to repair a burst wat...

no_space
2.3 million euro for 28 artists and arts organisations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM2.3 million euro has been allocated for 28 artists an...

no_space
Mairéad Farrell says Government must deal with reality that people need cost of living budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government ha...

no_space
Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM130,000 people are expected at Ballybrit this week, a...

no_space
Archaeologists reveal ancient nobles’ ringfort overlooking Galway Bay

Archaeologists have confirmed a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay as a settlement for rulers and no...

no_space
ESB acts to remove Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway

By Gordon Deegan An ESB subsidiary has lodged plans with An Coimisiún Pleanála to decommission...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up