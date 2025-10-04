  • Services

Clean Up Underway throughout Galway City and County following Storm Amy

The clean-up is underway throughout Galway City and County following yesterday’s Storm Amy.

In Galway City, all roads are now open, but the Public are asked to take care in relation to loose debris and fallen trees.

Woodlands and pitches will remain closed over the weekend.

ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses nationwide following Storm Amy.

In Galway City and County, many customers have had their power restored; however, it may take until 5 pm before power is restored to all areas.

Galway City and County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is continuing to monitor the situation and crews remain on standby ready to respond to any incidents arising from yesterday’s storm.

 

