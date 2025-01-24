Clean-up begins after Storm Éowyn

Repair crews and emergency services are out in force across the city and county after Galway felt the full force of Storm Éowyn.

ESB crews are at full stretch and Uisce Éireann is mobilising crews to restore normal water supply to customers across County Galway following widespread service disruptions.

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to impact on supplies across the county, including at Leenane, Cleggan, Clonbur, Portumna, Gort, Clifden, Ballymoe, Tullycross, Tuam (Luminagh), Williamstown, Loughrea, Claregalway, Turloughmore, Athenry, Letterfrack, Ballyconnelly, Ballinasloe Town, Glenamaddy, Woodford, Oughterard, Rosmuc, Carna/Kilkieran and Danganbeg (Mid-Galway).

“Uisce Eireann repair crews are co-ordinating with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, local authorities, the ESB, Civil Defence and other agencies as we work to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson.

“Once power is returned to an area it may take some time for normal water supply to be restored. Customers can go to www.water.ie and enter their address for details of localised issues and estimated restoration times. Details of alternative water supplies if required will also be provided here,” they added.

Galway City Council warned that traffic lights remain out in a number of locations in the city – and they advised that it may still take some time to resolve connectivity issues and repairs to restore lights.

Traffic lights are out at the Courthouse junction, at Cooke’s Corner; the Tuam Road/N6 junction; the Oranmore/ Dublin Road junction; at the Fire Station, in Doughiska pedestrian, at the Martin Junction; Parkmore, Coolough – and at most pedestrian crossings in the city.

Adding to the problems, low temperatures are expected overnight and many roads will be untreated.

So the local authority has advised drivers to proceed with absolute caution as debris and ice may cause additional hazards – and to only travel if absolutely necessary over the coming days.

Bohermore Cemetery will be closed to the general public until further notice due to trees down – although funerals will be facilitated.

“We will not close out all calls tomorrow, but our crews will continue to work through the weekend and into early next week,” said a spokesperson.

“Please do not move trees or touch electrical wires – there is a very significant risk that wires are live,” they added.

You can report any issues around the city to Customer Services on 091 536 400 or CustomerService@GalwayCity.ie

Caption: Salthill Prom after the storm.