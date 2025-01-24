Clean-up begins after Storm Éowyn

Published:
-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Repair crews and emergency services are out in force across the city and county after Galway felt the full force of Storm Éowyn.
ESB crews are at full stretch and Uisce Éireann is mobilising crews to restore normal water supply to customers across County Galway following widespread service disruptions.
Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to impact on supplies across the county, including at Leenane, Cleggan, Clonbur, Portumna, Gort, Clifden, Ballymoe, Tullycross, Tuam (Luminagh), Williamstown, Loughrea, Claregalway, Turloughmore, Athenry, Letterfrack, Ballyconnelly, Ballinasloe Town, Glenamaddy, Woodford, Oughterard, Rosmuc, Carna/Kilkieran and Danganbeg (Mid-Galway).
“Uisce Eireann repair crews are co-ordinating with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, local authorities, the ESB, Civil Defence and other agencies as we work to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson.
“Once power is returned to an area it may take some time for normal water supply to be restored. Customers can go to www.water.ie and enter their address for details of localised issues and estimated restoration times. Details of alternative water supplies if required will also be provided here,” they added.
Galway City Council warned that traffic lights remain out in a number of locations in the city – and they advised that it may still take some time to resolve connectivity issues and repairs to restore lights.
Traffic lights are out at the Courthouse junction, at Cooke’s Corner; the Tuam Road/N6 junction; the Oranmore/ Dublin Road junction; at the Fire Station, in Doughiska pedestrian, at the Martin Junction; Parkmore, Coolough – and at most pedestrian crossings in the city.
Adding to the problems, low temperatures are expected overnight and many roads will be untreated.
So the local authority has advised drivers to proceed with absolute caution as debris and ice may cause additional hazards – and to only travel if absolutely necessary over the coming days.
Bohermore Cemetery will be closed to the general public until further notice due to trees down – although funerals will be facilitated.
“We will not close out all calls tomorrow, but our crews will continue to work through the weekend and into early next week,” said a spokesperson.
“Please do not move trees or touch electrical wires – there is a very significant risk that wires are live,” they added.
You can report any issues around the city to Customer Services on 091 536 400 or CustomerService@GalwayCity.ie
Caption: Salthill Prom after the storm.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSTATEMENT FROM HSE RE.UHG The Emergency Department at...
Major water outages across Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM120 thousand homes, farms and businesses remain witho...
City Storm Éowyn Update: Traffic Lights Out, Facilities Closed, Clean Up Continues
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTraffic lights remain out in a number of locations in...
M&M Qualtech recycles 36 tonnes of cardboard in 2024
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based manufacturing company, M&M Qualtech ...
Water levels in reservoirs in the city dropped to low levels
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWater levels in reservoirs around the city have dropp...
Local authorities begin assessing damage after Storm Eowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM Galway local authorities have begun assessing the da...
Tennis Club suffers storm damage once again
Facilities at Galway Lawn Tennis Club again fell foul to the weather when Storm Éowyn hammered th...
Connacht GAA air dome destroyed following Storm Eowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Connacht GAA air dome at the GAA Centre of Excell...
GAA Dome the big casualty as Storm Éowyn hammers the west
Galway city and county felt the full force of Storm Éowyn over night as wind in excess of 130kk/h...