Class night of music in store as stars line out for Michael D

Some of Ireland’s leading singers and musicians are joining forces this Saturday night, October 13, for a special gig in Galway City to show their support for Michael D Higgins as he bids to be re-elected President of Ireland on October 26.

The outstanding line-up for the concert in Monroe’s Tavern on Dominick Street includes Mary Coughlan, Eleanor Shanley, Alan Connor, Steve Wickham, Don Stiffe, Frank Kilkelly, Michelle Lally, Corina Carrick, members of the Stunning, Rofi James, Seán Smyth, Seán Regan, Cora Smyth, Breda Smyth, Tommy and Louise McCarthy. And, as if that weren’t enough of a class line-up – with most of the talent locally based – the organisers are also promising some surprise guests.

The show will start at 8pm and a limited number of tickets are available. They cost €20 or €12 for student/unwaged, with proceeds going towards Michael D. Higgins’ re-election campaign. They can be bought from Monroes.ie.