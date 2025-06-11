  • Services

Clarity in September as major Oranmore-Kinvara coastline flood defence study due

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Homes and businesses will finally have clarity on flood defences in September, as a major study of the Oranmore to Kinvara coastline will be completed.

The €108,000 study comes almost two years since Storm Debi devastated several businesses in Clarinbridge and other coastal areas.

It will outline whether there is a solution to severe flooding in the area, similar to that seen during the November 2023 storm.

If viable measures are recommended, funding can then be sought from the OPW to carry out flood relief works.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Martina Kinnane says it’s crucial a full picture is given so people can make an appropriate decision about their business:

