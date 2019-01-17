Clarinbridge’s three-goal blitz sees them weather late storm

Clarinbridge 3-16

Castlegar 2-15

WHILE they weren’t at their best in this high-scoring semi-final, Clarinbridge justified their favourite’s tag for the 2018 Under 21 A Hurling Championship as they overcame Castlegar in Kinvara on Saturday.

Down three goals at half-time and a full 12 points in arrears with ten minutes to go, the city side did well to turn things around and, had there been a minute or two more of added-time, Castlegar really would have had their opponents sweating. There can be little doubt, however, that Clarinbridge were much the stronger side and were fully deserving of their victory.

While Castlegar are backboned by players that won a Minor ‘A’ championship in 2017, much of this Clarinbridge team won Minor titles in 2015 and 2016. Even without the injured Patrick Foley, and with Cian Salmon only fit to play 30 minutes, Clarinbridge could still rely on a slew of players who have lined out for the club’s senior side and their added experience told.

A number of their ranks have stood out in the maroon of both club and county in recent years and while they didn’t hit top gear throughout, they upped the pressure when necessary, especially in a whirlwind five minute spell before half-time when Clarinbridge grabbed 3-1 without reply to take charge of the contest.

Having said that, the first 20 minutes of the game were very well-matched. Evan Niland and Tomás Kimball got their sides off the mark from placed balls inside the first couple of minutes before Mark Kennedy, Jack Murphy and Shane Ryan flashed over scores to leave Clarinbridge 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes.

Tomás Kimball was making a nuisance of himself in the full-forward line and the Cashel attacker forced a turnover and popped over a score in the eighth minute. While a long-range Evan Niland free put three between the sides again soon after, two points in as many minutes from Jack Coyne and Seán Neary had Castlegar within one by the quarter-hour mark.

