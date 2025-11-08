  • Services

Clarinbridge Triumphs at 2025 Pride of Place Awards in Limerick

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Clarinbridge has been named the winner of the ‘300 – 1,000 Population’ category at the 2025 IPB Pride of Place Awards, held last night at the Strand Hotel in Limerick.

Nominated by Galway County Council to represent the county in the all-island competition, the south Galway village was selected for its exemplary community development efforts.

Judges commended Clarinbridge’s partnerships with organisations, including the Clarinbridge Men’s Shed and SCCUL Sanctuary, as well as its annual events such as Clarinbridge Market Day and Halloween on the Green.

The Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden also represented Galway County in this year’s competition, competing in the ‘Community Wellbeing’ category and although not a winner, was recognised for its innovative approach to supporting male family carers and promoting health and wellbeing in the Connemara region.

The win adds to Galway’s strong track record in the Pride of Place competition. Last year, Kinvara Tidy Towns and Williamstown were named runners-up in their categories, and in 2023, Creggs Rural Development Group won the Climate Action and Biodiversity category.

The Pride of Place Awards are organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance and recognise voluntary groups that demonstrate a strong commitment to improving their local areas through collaboration and civic engagement.

