Clarinbridge could be set to get its first e-vehicle charge point

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry/Oranmore area councillors have voted to support a motion for the installation of a charge point for electric vehicles in Clarinbridge.

Councillor Martina Kinane proposed the motion at a meeting of the municipal district – and it was seconded it by Councillor Gabe Cronnolly.

The closest ecars charge point for the area is located at the Oranmore train station.

An application for a charge point must be submitted to ESB ecars by the local authority. Councillor Martina Kinane says the facility would encourage more people to visit the area.