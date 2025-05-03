Clarinbridge camogie and hurling looks to raise €1.2m for five-year development plan

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Clarinbridge Camogie and GAA clubs officially launched their ambitious new development initiative, Pathway to 2030, at its Community Club Day held at their grounds in Clarinbridge last Sunday.
Pathway to 2030 is a facilities development plan and fundraising initiative with the intention to develop facilities for the two clubs over the next five years which will include a new astro-turf training facility; an upgrade of its existing grass pitches; a ball wall for skill development; a community walkway around the main pitch; and an expanded clubhouse featuring a gym, coffee shop, and spectator viewing area; as well as multiple energy-efficiency upgrades.
Over the next five years, the clubs hope to raise €1.2 million through a combination of a community donation programme and sports and capital grants, and the five-year plan will culminate in the construction of a new spectator stand by 2030.
“Pathway to 2030 is about much more than facilities — it’s about building a future where every girl and boy in our community has the opportunity to grow, play and thrive. Sunday’s event showed just how much pride there is in Clarinbridge and we are excited to embark on this journey together with Clarinbridge GAA Club,” said Peter Boland, the chairperson of Clarinbridge Camogie Club.
Those sentiments were echoed by the chairperson of Clarinbridge GAA club, Donal Walsh, who said the big turnout on the day showed the support there is in the community for the plans.
“The turnout and enthusiasm at our Community Club Day was truly inspiring. Pathway to 2030 is a reflection of our collective ambition and with the backing of this wonderful community, we are confident we can create something that will serve all ages in Clarinbridge for generations to come,” he said.
The launch event brought together hundreds of players, families and supporters, and it was also attended by clubman and Galway senior hurling manager, Micheal Donoghue, as well as the club’s inter-county players across both codes: Niamh Niland and Carrie Dolan; and Gavin Lee, Joshua Ryan, TJ Brennan, Sean Murphy, Aaron Niland, and Evan Niland.
Further details about the Pathway to 2030 initiative and opportunities to support the project can be found at pathwayto2030.clarinbridgegaa.ie.
Pictured: Attending the Clarinbridge Camogie and GAA Club Day and the launch of their ‘Pathway to 2030’ Facilities Development Plan were, from left: James Brett, Audrey Carr, Helen Ryan, Donal Walsh, Gavin Lee, Paul D’Arcy and Peter Boland.
