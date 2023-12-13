Claregalway will tomorrow host Galway’s Decade of Commemorations closing event from midday to 5pm

The event will see the public join with community organisations, historians, heritage experts and local authority officials to acknowledge the past ten years of remembering the defining period in Ireland’s history





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Ellen Butler reports:

The post Claregalway to host Decade of Commemorations closing event appeared first on Galway Bay FM.