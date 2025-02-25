  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Claregalway school principal writes to County Council amid "serious concerns" over Xerotech liquidation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Claregalway school principal writes to County Council amid "serious concerns" over Xerotech liquidation
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A school principal in Claregalway has written to Galway County Council expressing “serious concerns” over the liquidation of the nearby battery technology firm Xerotech.

The company at Claregalway Corporate Park announced its closure earlier this month – just days after a major battery combustion incident which saw local schools evacuated.

It wasn’t the first incident of its kind and local businesses claim the corporate park is a totally inappropriate location to be developing volatile electric batteries for industrial vehicles.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Principal of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Alan Mongey, said he has concerns over what’s happening on-site now.

He said he has spoken to liquidators, who have given assurances – but he would like to see Galway County Council monitor the situation.

 

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after public disorder incident in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone f...

no_space
UD Claregalway school principal writes to County Council amid "serious concerns" over Xerotech liquidation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA school principal in Claregalway has written to Galw...

no_space
Half million euro for Galway projects under Community Recognition Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHalf a million euro in funding has been announced for...

no_space
Bloodsport campaign group says 7 dogs killed at Galway Greyhound Stadium last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM7 dogs were killed at Galway Greyhound Stadium last y...

no_space
Councillor calls for exemptions to allow for burning of Storm Eowyn waste

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is calling for an exemption to all...

no_space
West to receive infrastructural and jobs-creation investment under new FDI Strategy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new FDI strategy will see the West of Ireland recei...

no_space
€1m awarded to ATU for medtech and engineering equipment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of one million euro has been awarded to ATU ...

no_space
Top stars pay Cúirt a visit!

Guests at this year’s Cúirt Festival of Literature, which runs from April 8 to 13, will include B...

no_space
Massive turn-out for tragic boxer’s funeral

Hundreds turned out to bid farewell to adopted Galwegian John Cooney, the super-featherweight box...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up