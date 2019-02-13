Claregalway public meeting to discuss national heritage plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public meeting will take place in Claregalway this month as part of a new Government blueprint for the future of Ireland’s heritage.

The event is organised by the Heritage Council and is aimed at those living in Galway, Clare and Limerick.

It’ll offer people an opportunity to contribute to ‘Heritage Ireland 2030′ – which charts the development and management of natural and built heritage nationwide.

The public meeting will take place at the Claregalway Hotel on Tuesday February 19th at 6.30pm.