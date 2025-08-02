Claregalway Castle to host unique cultural event tomorrow evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The historic medieval Claregalway Castle is to host a unique cultural event tomorrow evening with a Summer Salon Concert that will feature an enchanting evening of opera headlined by Galway-based soprano Helen Hancock.

The concert programme will span from the Baroque to the Romantic era and promises a rich and varied selection of operatic favourites, featuring works by composers such as Mozart, Puccini, Handel, Dvořák, Monteverdi, Vivaldi and many others.

Helen will also be joined on stage by rising soprano Anna Rose Marshall, a recent graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Helen spoke to John Mulligan during rehearsals and he asked her what we can expect tomorrow evening.

Seating is limited to 100 attendees, and early booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.