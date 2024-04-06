Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair.
The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature many of Ireland’s best nurseries and rare plant specialists and for whom this will be their first event of the season.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The fair will give gardeners of all levels to the opportunity to speak informally to the experts who will provide advice and suggest the perfect plant choices for the garden: whatever its size, shape, or aspect, making it THE place to enjoy the summer ahead.
Garden Exhibitors will include Rare Plants Ireland, Gortkelly/Coldblow Nursery, Slug Gone, Mulhall Obelisks, Shady Plants, Burnafea Willow Works, Kilmurry Nursery, Irish Fuchsia Nursery, Leaf and Petal, Crooked Boot Farm and Nursery and Dangan Nursery.
Craft and other vendors will also be on site.
For more information on any of the above events see our Facebook page or call the Castle on 091 799 666.
The post Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring...
Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna
There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna. Bo...
Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man
Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing...
Galway celebrities open up their LP library in new ten-part radio series
Two Galway natives are among the ten celebrities offering listeners the chance to take a virtual ...
Ignoring accident blackspots will not make them go away
If people don’t report road accidents, then there is little chance of upgrades or safety measures...
Trader blasts City Council for ‘disgraceful’ state of iconic Galway Market
City traders at the St Nicholas's Market are crying out for an upgrade to the area – before the i...
Revenue seizes contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway
Revenue has seized contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway. A man has been questioned in re...
Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis
Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis her...
Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe
Government funding of 400 thousand euro has been approved for two community projects in Inverin a...