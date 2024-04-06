Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair.

The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature many of Ireland’s best nurseries and rare plant specialists and for whom this will be their first event of the season.





The fair will give gardeners of all levels to the opportunity to speak informally to the experts who will provide advice and suggest the perfect plant choices for the garden: whatever its size, shape, or aspect, making it THE place to enjoy the summer ahead.

Garden Exhibitors will include Rare Plants Ireland, Gortkelly/Coldblow Nursery, Slug Gone, Mulhall Obelisks, Shady Plants, Burnafea Willow Works, Kilmurry Nursery, Irish Fuchsia Nursery, Leaf and Petal, Crooked Boot Farm and Nursery and Dangan Nursery.

Craft and other vendors will also be on site.

For more information on any of the above events see our Facebook page or call the Castle on 091 799 666.

