Claire Kerrane urges HSE not to proceed with disposal of buildings at St. Brigid's without disccussion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway/Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane is urging the HSE not to proceed with the disposal of the lands at the St. Brigid’s campus without consultation.

It’s expected the HSE will seek approval early in 2025 to sell off parts of the hospital in Ballinasloe, and a draft evaluation on the full portfolio has been completed

It plans to retain some existing facilities, as well as lands for potential future use – but there are surplus buildings and lands.

Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane has written to the Head of Estates in the HSE urging them to have wider community engagements.

Deputy Claire Kerrane insists the people of Ballinasloe need to be involved with these decisions: