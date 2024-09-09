Claims traffic lights in Loughrea are better when out-of-order
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Claims are being made that Loughrea is better off with a set of traffic lights being out of order.
The sequence of the lights at the West Bridge was changed over a year ago, and the alteration has been widely blamed for causing long delays in the town.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
At the weekend, the lights were not functioning, and Councillor Moegie Maher claims it was the smoothest trafficking weekend he has ever seen in the town.
The lights are expected to be back in operation this evening, which Councillor Maher feels is a shame:
The post Claims traffic lights in Loughrea are better when out-of-order appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Open discussion on a sustainable transport system for Galway
An open discussion on developing a sustainable transport system for Galway is to take place at th...
Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period
The crew of the Galway RNLI lifeboat has launched twice in an 18- hour-period It launched on Sund...
Preliminary design completed for zebra crossing to facilitate university crossing at Salmon Weir
The preliminary design has been completed for a pedestrian crossing which will facilitate student...
Galway-based company to carry out human trials on combatting viruses, bacteria and parasites
Following successful laboratory trials, a Galway-based business is set to carry out human trials ...
Fears of major accident in Dunmore due to condition of buildings on main street
There are fears of a major accident in Dunmore town due to the poor condition of the buildings on...
No-man’s land cited as reason for derelict boat issue at Claddagh Hall
‘No-man’s land’ is being cited as the reason there are derelict boats left sitt...
Plans to convert former primary school in Ballinruane into private home
Plans are underway to convert a former primary school in Ballinruane in East Galway into a privat...
Fine Gael City councillor Clodagh Higgins one of three candidates selected to contest Galway East
Fine Gael City councillor Clodagh Higgins is one of the three candidates selected to contest Galw...
Galwegians urged to join crowd on the Prom for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk
Galwegians will flock to Salthill’s Prom to participate in the fifth Alzheimer's Memory Walk, whi...