Claims the increase in baseline funding for Galway councils falls short of expectations
Galway bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed the increase in baseline funding allocated to Galway City and County councils has fallen short of expectations.
Under the Government review, Galway County Council will get an additional €5.8m while the City Council will get an extra €1.5m.
It’s long been argued that Galway County Council has been underfuned for years.
While Senator Sean Kyne welcomes the extra funding, he says Galway’s allocations should be greater:
