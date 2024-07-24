Claims small businesses across county under pressure due to increasing “thieving and pilfering”
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Smaller businesses across the county are being placed under unsustainable pressure by increasing levels of “thieving and pilfering”.
That was the opinion of Councillor Declan Geraghty at a meeting of County Hall this week.
He said he fully accepts that it’s not something Galway County Council has responsibility for – but felt it has to be talked about somewhere.
He referenced one supermarket in his own area that is recording a loss of almost €1 thousand a week due to theft.
Independent Ireland Councillor Geraghty says it really seems to be getting out of hand over the last two years.
