Claims roadworks in Connemara almost require travel to Vatican to seek permission of Pope

To get anything done in Connemara these days, you’d almost have to go to the Vatican to seek permission from the pope himself.

That was the claim made by Councillor Tomás O Curraoin at a meeting at County Hall, where upgrades to the N59 were discussed.





He was taking aim at the amount of ‘red tape’ projects have to go through, and the disproportionate power wielded by environmental activists.

Specifically being discussed was the upgrade of the road between Bunnakill and Oughterard, which was given permission over a decade ago.

But there’s been little progress made since and the project is again stalled amid legal issues.

Councillor Tom Welby has been speaking to David Nevin.

