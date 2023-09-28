Claims people of Oranmore being “treated with contempt” over stalled Primary Care Centre
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt” over stalled plans for a Primary Care Centre for the village.
That’s the opinion of Councillor Liam Carroll, who was scathing of the delays at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West.
Despite assurances the HSE remains committed to the project, he claimed that the same excuses and updates are being given at every meeting.
The project stalled last year after the developer said the original commercial deal offered to the HSE was no longer viable given market conditions.
The bottom line from the HSE is that they “hope” to close out on the Oranmore project by the end of the year.
Councillor Liam Carroll says it’s just not good enough.
