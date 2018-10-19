Galway Bay fm newsroom – Short term lettings are enabling ‘pop up brothels’ to operate around Galway, Dublin and Cork
Senator Kevin Humphreys says that’s just one example of the problems surrounding short term letting.
He says there’s a need for urgent regulation on the issue in a bid to tackle the problem.
More on The News@1 for Galway…
Claims of pop-up brothels operating in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Short term lettings are enabling ‘pop up brothels’ to operate around Galway, Dublin and Cork