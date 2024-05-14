  • Services

Services

Claims Galway lagging behind on EV charging infrastructure

Published:

Claims Galway lagging behind on EV charging infrastructure
It’s being claimed that Galway is lagging behind when it comes to charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles.

City West Councillor Clodagh Higgins is calling for a substantial investment in such facilities, saying it’s a critical step in achieving decarbonisation goals.


The Fine Gael Councillor says while demand for new EVs is surging, a lack of infrastructure is a deterrent for those hesitant to make the switch.

Councillor Higgins is urging the city council to prioritise investment in EV charging infrastructure going forward.

