Claims Fahy Gardens in Loughrea “infested” with rats

Galway Bay fm Newsroom – It’s claimed that the Fahy Gardens estate in Loughrea is “infested” with rats.

Some local residents say the County Council has been notified on numerous occasions but has not effectively tackled the problem.





Speaking to Galway Talks, resident Claudia Kinsella said the situation is getting worse by the day.