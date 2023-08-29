Claims “common sense” prevailed as works underway to widen Roscam junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – “Common sense” has prevailed as works are underway to widen a junction in Roscam.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers – as the access point at Spar is being widened after initially being reduced to accommodate active travel works.

Councillor Cheevers says no-one is against active travel works whatsoever – but the junction is the only access point in and out of almost 800 homes.

He argues leaving it the way it was would have created absolute traffic chaos in the area at peak times.

And he told Galway Talks it’s just a case of common sense.