  • Services

Services

Claims city in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’

Published:

Claims city in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/v2ahtg/alanfootpaths.mp3
Share story:

Galway City is in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Curran, who says the deteriorating state of public footpaths makes it difficult to people to navigate the streets.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says the city footpath network is twice the length of the road network – but unlike with roads, there’s no dedicated team to ensure their upkeep.

Councillor Curran is asking that funding be allocated in next year’s City Council budget to ensure a new team is established.

The post Claims city in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ciaran Cannon urges establishment of Road Safety Commissioner to tackle carnage on roads

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the establishment of a Road Safety Commissioner to he...

no_space
Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council&#...

no_space
80 year old Derrydonnell athlete set to continue record of running every Dublin Marathon

A Derrydonnell athlete is set to continue his record of running in every Dublin Marathon since it...

no_space
Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the...

no_space
Sean Canney questions if Government trying to “teach HSE a lesson” over budget deficit

Is the Government trying to teach the HSE a lesson by deliberately underfunding it? That was the ...

no_space
Burst watermain causes outage in Ballinderreen area

Residents in the Ballinderreen area have no water today The outage is due to a burst watermain ...

no_space
New project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland

The Western Development Commission has launched a new project to support digital innovation in to...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for a...

no_space
Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

The latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in the Connemara are wo have...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up