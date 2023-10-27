Claims city in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’

Galway City is in desperate need of dedicated ‘footpath maintenance teams’.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Curran, who says the deteriorating state of public footpaths makes it difficult to people to navigate the streets.





He says the city footpath network is twice the length of the road network – but unlike with roads, there’s no dedicated team to ensure their upkeep.

Councillor Curran is asking that funding be allocated in next year’s City Council budget to ensure a new team is established.

