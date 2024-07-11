Claims city council move to Crown Square in Mervue could cost over €30m more than expected
Galway City Council’s planned move to Crown Square in Mervue could end up costing up to €80m.
That was the stark claim made at a meeting of city councillors at city hall this week.
It was initially agreed to purchase the building for €45m – but two years later, concerns are growing over the cost of further development and fitout.
The meeting also heard claims that there’s “deep unease” among staff over the move.
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly spoke to David Nevin after the meeting.
