Claims badly-needed upgrade works on N59 from Clifden to Leenane “completely forgotten about”
Badly needed upgrades on the N59 between Clifden and Leenane seem to be “completely forgotten about”.
That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King, who’s raised the issue at County Hall during a wider discussion on the N59.
Progress is being made on upgrading other sections on the road to various degrees.
But Councillor King was informed this week that there’s no funding at present for any works on the stretch from Clifden to Leenane.
He’s been speaking to David Nevin about the situation.
