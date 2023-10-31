Claim UHG status as “Centre of Excellence” reflected poorly in reality on ground

UHG is earmarked as a “Centre of Excellence” for the West of Ireland – but it’s reflected poorly in the reality on the ground.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says investment of €1.5bn is urgently needed to bring it up to the standards needed.





Deputy Canney told the Dáil the money is there – but there has to be drive and accountability.

