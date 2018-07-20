Claim that Galway 2020 paid €440k to ensure confidentiality

It will cost €440,000 to pay for the departure of Galway 2020’s former Artistic Director, a city councillor has alleged.

Cllr Pádraig Connelly (FG) told a meeting of Galway City Council this week that members had been misled on the matter by Galway 2020 officials.

In a fiery exchange, Cllr Conneely said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the Artistic Director Chris Baldwin’s departure in May – in particular, surrounding a confidentiality agreement and whether or not Mr Baldwin’s agreed salary would be honoured.

Galway 2020 Chief Executive and Chairperson, Hannah Kiely and Aideen McGinley, were before the Council last month to face questions from councillors – and at Monday’s meeting, Cllr Conneely said they had misled public representatives.

“In my opinion, we were lied to in certain questions I posed, in particular, relating to the departure of Creative Director, Chris Baldwin.

“I have here in front of me a document from [Galway 2020] board representative, Declan McGonagle, to the Department, dated May 29,” exclaimed Cllr Conneely.

Brandishing the document, Cllr Conneely said it confirmed details of an agreement “which has now been signed by Chris”.

“I asked was there any confidentiality agreement,” said Cllr Conneely. “I was told no.”

Councillors had also been misled over Mr Baldwin’s departure terms, claimed Cllr Conneely, who said he would receive €110,000 per year for four years, as per his original contract.

“That’s €440,000 of ratepayers’ money that’s being paid out. I was told [at the last meeting] there was none – I was misled in this Chamber.

“Will the same now happen with the Business Director that was appointed, given a contract, signed a contract and then had it withdrawn?” asked Cllr Conneely.

