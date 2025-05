This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are taking advantage of their licences.

Local Councillor Micheal Connolly says the traders have a licence for market day, which is the first Tuesday every month.

But he says local business have complained that trading is going on outside the designated day.

Councillor Connolly believes there is also issues with traders parking in disabled parking spaces.