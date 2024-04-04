Other countries in Europe are “eating our dinner” because of our lack of progress in tapping into the potential of wind power along the West Coast.

That’s according to Senator Lisa Chambers, as she’s launched a push for Ireland to be given the EU Energy Commissioner portfolio.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She says other countries are powering ahead with offshore wind developments, but Ireland is falling behind despite having the best potential in Europe.

Senator Chambers told Galway Talks harnassing the power of the West Coast would be transformative.

The post Claim other countries “eating our dinner” due to lack of progress on harnessing wind power along West Coast appeared first on Galway Bay FM.