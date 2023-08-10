Claim families “living in fear” after latest arson attack on home in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea are “living in fear” after the latest petrol attack on a home in the estate.

That’s according to local councillor Moegie Maher, following an attack shortly after midnight yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local councillor Moegie Maher said he believes on ongoing feud is to blame.