Claim families “living in fear” after latest arson attack on home in Loughrea
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea are “living in fear” after the latest petrol attack on a home in the estate.
That’s according to local councillor Moegie Maher, following an attack shortly after midnight yesterday.
Emergency services attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.
Speaking to Galway Talks, local councillor Moegie Maher said he believes on ongoing feud is to blame.
More like this:
Galway RNLI respond to three callouts in one day
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI have responded to three callouts in a single day. ...
Oranmore-based Data Scientist a finalist for Women in Tech Rising Star Award
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore-based Data Scientist has been named a finalist in the...
First Corncrake spotted on Aran Islands in 25 years
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first Corncrake has been spotted on the Aran Islands in 25 ye...
Focus on ‘Achieving Net Zero’ at tomorrow’s Galway Energy Summit
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An energy summit being held at the University of Galway tomorrow ...
Galway ranked most expensive Irish city for a litre of milk
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online price index has outed Galway as the most expensive Iris...
Taoiseach to attend public meeting in Headford on future of rural areas
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach, Leo Vardakar, is set to visit areas of North Galwa...
Galway City rents up 12% as average moves closer to €2000 per month
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City rents are up by 12 percent over the past year –...
Son of Ry brings own take to Cooder musical legacy
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell As a percussionist, producer, singer and songwriter, Joachim C...
Mum’s the word for Galway’s racing prodigy
It’s the enduring image of the 2023 Galway Races; Danny Gilligan getting a kiss on the cheek from...