  • Services

Services

Claim families “living in fear” after latest arson attack on home in Loughrea

Published:

Claim families “living in fear” after latest arson attack on home in Loughrea
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/tuzzuu/arson_attack6yu6q.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea are “living in fear” after the latest petrol attack on a home in the estate.

That’s according to local councillor Moegie Maher, following an attack shortly after midnight yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local councillor Moegie Maher said he believes on ongoing feud is to blame.

More like this:
no_space
Galway RNLI respond to three callouts in one day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI have responded to three callouts in a single day. ...

no_space
Oranmore-based Data Scientist a finalist for Women in Tech Rising Star Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore-based Data Scientist has been named a finalist in the...

no_space
First Corncrake spotted on Aran Islands in 25 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first Corncrake has been spotted on the Aran Islands in 25 ye...

no_space
Focus on ‘Achieving Net Zero’ at tomorrow’s Galway Energy Summit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An energy summit being held at the University of Galway tomorrow ...

no_space
Galway ranked most expensive Irish city for a litre of milk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online price index has outed Galway as the most expensive Iris...

no_space
Taoiseach to attend public meeting in Headford on future of rural areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach, Leo Vardakar, is set to visit areas of North Galwa...

no_space
Galway City rents up 12% as average moves closer to €2000 per month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City rents are up by 12 percent over the past year –...

no_space
Son of Ry brings own take to Cooder musical legacy

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell As a percussionist, producer, singer and songwriter, Joachim C...

no_space
Mum’s the word for Galway’s racing prodigy

It’s the enduring image of the 2023 Galway Races; Danny Gilligan getting a kiss on the cheek from...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up