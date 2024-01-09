Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shoppers into the city centre.
The suggestion was made during a meeting at City Hall this week, as councillors discussed an economic and community strategy for the next six years.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The local authority intends to draft a retail strategy under the City Development Plan, but so far it hasn’t happened.
Councillor John Connolly spoke to David Nevin about why it’s so important it happens sooner rather than later.
The post Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches
There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenu...
Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea
Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and...
Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar ...
62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway
62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. It means the city hospital...
Marine Institute report shows Ireland’s Ocean Economy generated €7bn in turnover last year
Ireland’s Ocean Economy generated €7bn in turnover last year. That’s according to a n...
Planning Appeals Board gives green light to Shantalla apartments
The Planning Appeals Board has given the go-ahead for an apartment development on the site of the...
Positive report for Galway City mental health unit
A filthy outdoor garden was the only black mark for the HSE during an annual inspection of a resi...
Plans to convert iconic building at Francis Street into student accommodation
Plans have been lodged to convert a well-known building at Francis Street into student accommodat...
Plans for new estate of 38 homes in Moycullen
lanning permission is being sought for a significant development of 38 new homes in Moycullen. Th...