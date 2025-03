This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An ambulance for Inis Oírr is badly needed and would cost less than the controversial bike shelter at Leinster House.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell who says the badly-needed ambulance would actually cost €35,000 less.

It comes as a new ambulance was rolled out on the Aran Island of Inis Mór last summer.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell says it’s shocking there’s nothing planned for Inis Oirr.