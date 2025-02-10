  • Services

Claddagh Watch running extra patrols for RAG Week

Claddagh Watch running extra patrols for RAG Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Claddagh Watch is to run extra patrols over the next few nights the University of Galway’s RAG Week now underway untl Friday

The Raise and Give campaign is aimed at raising funds for the Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Extra Garda patrols are also in place following consultation with the universities, student unions, resident and community groups, publicans, off-licence operators and Galway City Council.

Cllr Niall McNelis says Claddagh Watch volunteers provide a vital service:

 

 

